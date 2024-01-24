Henry Co. authorities charge man after drugs, illegally possessed guns, ammo, money seized

A man is facing charges after a search warrant was executed on Wednesday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

HENRY CO., Va. – A man is facing charges after a search warrant was executed on Wednesday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant in the 100 block of Mars Drive in Axton, Sheriff Wayne Davis said.

During the search, Sheriff Davis said the following items were seized:

Suspected cocaine,

Marijuana,

Nine illegally possessed firearms,

Ammo,

Money.

56-year-old Timothy Smith was arrested on an outstanding indictment for distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance, authorities said. He’s also facing the following charges related to the search warrant execution:

Possession of Schedule I or II drug with the intent to distribute,

Possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon,

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II substance.

According to the sheriff, Smith is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.