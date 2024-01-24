Henry Co. authorities charge man after drugs, illegally possessed guns, ammo, money seized

HENRY CO., Va. – A man is facing charges after a search warrant was executed on Wednesday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant in the 100 block of Mars Drive in Axton, Sheriff Wayne Davis said.
During the search, Sheriff Davis said the following items were seized:
- Suspected cocaine,
- Marijuana,
- Nine illegally possessed firearms,
- Ammo,
- Money.
56-year-old Timothy Smith was arrested on an outstanding indictment for distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance, authorities said. He’s also facing the following charges related to the search warrant execution:
- Possession of Schedule I or II drug with the intent to distribute,
- Possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon,
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II substance.
According to the sheriff, Smith is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.