Alleghany County authorities searching for missing man

Authorities are searching for Benjamin Baker, last seen Jan. 25. (Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went missing from Covington on Jan. 25.

Authorities said the sheriff’s office was notified of the missing person on Jan. 29 at 5:18 p.m.

Benjamin Doron Baker was last seen on Jan. 25 at the Buckhorn Country Store in Clifton Forge, and the BP station in Covington, and has not been seen since.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

We’re told deputies attempted to ping Baker’s cell phone and did not have success in locating it. Deputies also searched all known locations that Baker frequents and were unable to find him.

Baker was last seen wearing red and black plaid pajama pants and a white hooded shirt, and was wearing high-top tennis shoes.

According to the sheriff’s office, Baker drives a white 2019 Dodge Ram, with the Virginia license plate TRP-2236 with a Washington Commanders sticker on the back window.

Authorities said Baker suffers from mental health issues and is currently suspected of not taking his medications.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office has reached out to the Virginia State Police and the United States Marshall Service (Roanoke office) for assistance. Anyone having information regarding Baker’s disappearance or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770.