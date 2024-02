Eliza is a three-year-old sweetie who is looking for her forever home. She has a lot of energy and her smile will melt your heart!

She loves meeting new people, cuddling and her toys. She’s not a big fan of the kennel and does not like other dogs. She would fit in well at a home with no other dogs, so she can have all the attention on her!

If you are interested in adopting Eliza, click here.