Verdict reached in deadly Grandin 7-Eleven shooting trial

WARNING: Some may find the contents of the video disturbing.

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday was the second day of the jury trial against Isaiah Baldwin, the man accused of shooting and killing a customer inside a 7-Eleven on Grandin Road back in 2023.

It was a seemingly random act of violence that rocked a quiet neighborhood.

Isaiah Baldwin was facing charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit murder and discharging a firearm in an occupied building.

On Wednesday, he testified in court, saying the victim – Steven Crowder – punched him in the face. Baldwin said being hit scared him and caused him to take out his gun and open fire.

The defense argued the shooting was not premeditated, therefore Baldwin shouldn’t be guilty of first-degree murder.

“I was dazed shocked panicked, so when I shot, none of the bullets looked like they were connecting, and it looked like he ducked,” Baldwin said.

The jury lessened his first-degree murder charge to second-degree murder and found him guilty.

Baldwin was also found guilty on the two other charges, including maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied building and use of a firearm in the commission of murder.