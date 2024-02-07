Jury trial begins for man accused in deadly Grandin 7-Eleven shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday was the first day of the jury trial against Isaiah Baldwin, the man accused of shooting and killing a customer inside a 7-Eleven on Grandin Road back in 2023.

In the courtroom, new surveillance video was shown depicting the entire interaction between Baldwin and the victim, Steven Crowder.

The surveillance video shows Baldwin behind the register and Crowder trying to check out.

Jessica Young, an employee at the convenience store during the time, testified in court she heard Baldwin and Crowder having a disagreement, which is when Crowder punched Baldwin.

Then as Crowder walked away, Baldwin shot him.

“I saw the first few. I saw him get hit and then drop to the floor,” said Young during testimony. “His face was emotionless, just blank. He pulled [his gun], he didn’t say a word. That was his response.”

The autopsy showed Crowder was shot six times.

“He had six different wound paths. Several to the upper chest, neck area, and some to the back and some to the left arm,” said expert medical examiner, Dr. Amy Tharp during testimony.

Baldwin’s defense attorney made a motion to drop the first-degree murder charge down to second-degree or voluntary manslaughter.

He argued there was no premeditation from Baldwin to kill Crowder, but the judge denied the motion.

Tuesday the commonwealth rested after calling five witnesses.

The trial will continue on Wednesday with the defense presenting their evidence.

A verdict is expected by the end of the day Wednesday.