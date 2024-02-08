57º
Join Insider

Local News

WATCH : Washington & Lee students prepare for Mock Con 2024

Greg Moore, WSLS

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Washington & Lee, Mock Con

Several notable speakers, including Donald Trump Jr. and Gov. Glenn Youngkin, will be in Lexington this weekend for Washington & Lee’s Mock Convention.

10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore shows us how students are preparing for the big event.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email