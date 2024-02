Josh Turner will be performing at Dr Pepper Park on May 24. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

ROANOKE, Va. – A country music star is coming to Roanoke.

On Monday, it was announced that Josh Turner will be performing at Dr Pepper Park on May 24.

Some of his biggest hits include “Long Black Train” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16. When tickets go on sale, you’ll be able to buy them here.