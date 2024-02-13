Man facing charges after series of incidents in Bedford County

A 30-year-old man is facing several charges after a series of incidents on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the Vinton area of Bedford County.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 30-year-old man is facing several charges after a series of incidents on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the Vinton area of Bedford County.

Around 10:32 p.m., authorities said they responded to the area of Pineview Drive, Walnut Shell Drive and Carriage Lane for someone causing a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Austin Aesy who appeared to potentially be under the influence of an unknown drug, according to the sheriff’s office.

People in the area told deputies that Aesy used a vehicle to ram into another vehicle, stole a different vehicle, kicked in someone’s door and then assaulted the homeowner.

According to Sheriff Mike Miller, when Aesy’s vehicle stopped running, he fled the area into a field where he was taken into custody.

Deputies took Aesy to the Lynchburg Regional Jail, where he is currently being held without bond. He is facing the following charges, according to the sheriff:

Public intoxication,

Property damage,

Larceny of a vehicle,

Breaking and entering,

Assault and battery.

We’re told other charges are pending.

If you have information about the incident, Sheriff Miller asks that you call dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online or use the P3TIPS app.

As of Tuesday evening, there was not a mugshot of Aesy available.