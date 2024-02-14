Roanoke church celebrates Ash Wednesday with ‘to-go’ ashes

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday is Ash Wednesday which marks the start of the Lenten season for Christians throughout the world.

Ashes are smudged on peoples’ foreheads on Ash Wednesday as a sign of death and repentance.

The day also marks the beginning of the 40 days of penance for Christians as they prepare for the resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday.

West End Presbyterian Church in Roanoke offered a quick option for people to receive ashes.

“It’s a time that we reflect upon the time of Lent, to prepare ourselves for the day that we return home,” said Pastor Tony Ward.

Christians usually fast on Ash Wednesday as well as give up something during the season of Lent as a sign of sacrifice for God.