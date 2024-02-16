Healthwatch: Virginia Tech researchers develop new cancer-screening method for dogs

ROANOKE, Va. – Researchers at Virginia Tech are working on a new method for early cancer detection in dogs, hoping to give your dog a better quality of life.

“It’s by far the most common cause of death,” oncologist Dr. Nick Dervisis said. “Also by far the most common cause of concern for owners.”

The new non-invasive cancer screening method can be done at home and analyzes your dog’s urine.

“The accuracy tends to be over 90% to distinguish cancer from non-cancer,” Dr. Dervisis said.

They’re still testing how well it works on different breeds and ages.

“Finding cancer early can allow you to treat it early,” Dr. Dervisis said. “For some cancers that can be curative or prolong significantly survival.”

Researchers want to get this test out as soon as possible, but they still have more work to do.

“I hope that in the next 5 to 10 years we’ll have a test available for at least some use,” Dr. Dervisis said.

One day, the test might not only be for your dog but for you, too.

“It doesn’t matter what species you’re using it in,” Dr. Dervisis said. “In fact, the same team of engineers that developed these particular tests in this publication has done a lot of work of working with humans.”