Patrick County teen comes home after over 60 days in the hospital

PATRICK CO., Va. – Two months ago two local high schoolers nearly lost their lives after a suspected drunk driver hit them head-on. It was a horrific crash, but today, one of the teens got a hero’s welcome from the entire town.

“Today showed that god is real,” said Kylee Joyce, a friend of Laurens. “Exactly two months ago Lauren was in a terrible car accident. It just shows how real he is that she is able to ride up Main Street, sitting up, smiling, being the real Lauren.”

Lauren suffered a traumatic brain injury after the horrific head-on car crash on Dec. 16.

Since the accident, Lauren has defied the odds in her recovery.

“It is truly amazing and I know Chris and Mandy and Lauren will be glad to get home in their own bed,” said Connie Casagrande, a friend of the Worleys.

It started at the North Carolina-Virginia border where VDOT kicked off the welcome party.

It then continued at the local schools, and then once in town, people of all ages lined Main Street in anticipation of seeing their friends back home.

“Lauren means the world to me,” Joyce said.

We talked to some of Lauren’s friends out waiting for her return home, and they said they had been waiting for this day since the beginning.

“The excitement was crazy,” said Cherilyn Gonzalez, a friend of Lauren.

“It’s unreal, she’s actually home,” said Lauryn Williams, another friend of Lauren.

“‘Joy Come in the Morning’ is a song, no clue who it is by but, that’s what I felt today,” said Joyce. “Joy came in the morning from the darkest night of December 16th.”

We spoke to Lauren’s mom and dad, but understandably they were too exhausted for an interview. They said after they get settled into a routine, they would be in touch.