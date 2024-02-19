Wanted Russell Co. woman who went missing with her one-year-old found in Bedford

A missing Russell County woman and her one-year-old child were found in the Town of Bedford on Feb. 16 after being missing for nearly two weeks, according to the Bedford Police Department.

BEDFORD, Va. – A missing Russell County woman who was wanted by police and her one-year-old child were found in the Town of Bedford on Feb. 16, according to the Bedford Police Department.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for 31-year-old Adrian Woodruff of Castlewood and her child since they went missing on Feb. 5, authorities said.

On Feb. 15, Bedford Police were contacted after Russell County authorities suspected Woodruff and her child might have been in the Bedford area with a man.

A day later (Feb. 16), Woodruff and her child were found safe in Bedford, according to police. She was then arrested on an outstanding warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle and taken to jail, where she is being held without bond.

Authorities said the man, identified as 42-year-old John Phillips of Castlewood, was arrested for a Smyth County capias that was issued in April 2022 for failure to appear. He is also charged with providing false information to a Bedford officer.

Phillips is also being held in jail without bond.