(Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Roanoke crews respond to home on Campbell Avenue.

ROANOKE, Va. – A house fire in Roanoke is now under investigation, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Crews said the fire happened in the 500 block of Campbell Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

One person was sent to the hospital, authorities said. Several others will be displaced.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops