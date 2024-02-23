Danville fire sends resident to the ER

DANVILLE, Va. – An early morning Danville fire resulted in a resident being transported to the ER, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Marshall Terrace Friday morning at about 4 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the home.

Authorities said two residents and a cat were able to make it out of the home, with one of the residents being transported to the ER for further evaluation by the Danville Life Saving Crew.

The fire department told 10 News that the fire left heavy damage to the home and no one else was hurt in the fire.

The Danville Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that the cause of the fire was electrical.

The Red Cross is assisting the home’s residents, authorities said.