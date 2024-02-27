54º
Local News

Lynchburg City Schools superintendent releases statement on Heritage High fight

One teen was sent to the hospital after the fight Monday, police said

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

10 News has received a statement from the superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools after the fight at Heritage High School that sent one teen to the hospital Monday.

As we previously reported, the fight between three teens – ages 15, 16 and 16 – happened on Monday. One of the 16-year-olds was seriously injured in the fight and was treated by the school nurse before being sent out to Lynchburg General Hospital and then transported to Carilion Hospital in Roanoke.

On Tuesday, 10 News reached out to Lynchburg City Schools to request an interview to discuss the incident.

No one was available to talk with us, but we received the following statement from Superintendent Crystal Edwards, which was also sent to LCS families and staff.

The Lynchburg Police Department is still investigating the incident.

