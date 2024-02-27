Lynchburg City Schools superintendent releases statement on Heritage High fight

Dear LCS Community,

I am reaching out to you in response to an incident that took place at Heritage High School yesterday. As many of you may already be aware, there was an altercation involving three students, resulting in one student sustaining injuries. The Lynchburg Police Department is currently investigating the matter, and we are cooperating fully with their efforts.

Our immediate priority was to ensure the injured student received prompt medical attention. The school nurse administered first aid before the student was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital by Lynchburg Fire Department medics. Subsequently, due to the severity of the injuries, the student was transferred to Carilion Hospital in Roanoke for further treatment. Our thoughts are with the student and their family during this difficult time.

I want to emphasize that incidents of this nature are taken extremely seriously by Lynchburg City Schools (LCS). While I cannot delve into specific details regarding student disciplinary actions, I want to underscore that such behavior is unacceptable and will be met with the strictest consequences. The safety and well-being of our students remain our primary concern.

As a community and a nation, we are witnessing a troubling rise in aggressive behavior among our youth. We must work collaboratively with parents, guardians, and caregivers to address behavioral issues at their roots and maintain a safe and supportive learning environment. I urge parents and guardians to engage in conversations with their children about the repercussions of their actions and reinforce the message that violence is never an acceptable solution to conflicts.

Additionally, I must stress the importance of responsible social media usage. Recording and sharing altercations, whether they are written, verbal, or physical, only serves to exacerbate the situation and may cause further harm to the students involved. As a reminder, in accordance with our school division practices, students found using cell phones to record and post such incidents on social media will face disciplinary action. We also highly recommend that adults refrain from such behavior, as well.

Should you have any concerns regarding student behavior or school safety, please do not hesitate to reach out to your child’s school principal. We are here to support you and address any concerns you may have.

Thank you for your continued partnership as we work together to ensure the safety and well-being of all members of our school community.

Sincerely,

Crystal M. Edwards, Ed.D

Lynchburg City Schools

Superintendent