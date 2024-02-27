Lynchburg Police investigating after fight at Heritage High sends one teen to hospital

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after three teens got into a fight at Heritage High School on Monday.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after three teens got into a fight at Heritage High School on Monday.

Two resource officers at HHS responded around 12:45 p.m., where three boys – ages 15, 16 and 16 – were in a fight, authorities said.

Recommended Videos Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

One of the 16-year-olds was seriously injured in the fight and was sent to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to police. He was initially treated by the school nurse, then taken to Lynchburg General Hospital before being transported to Carilion Hospital in Roanoke.

We’re told the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at (434) 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at or use the P3 app on a mobile device.