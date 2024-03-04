Blacksburg elementary school librarian goes above and beyond for Read Across America week

BLACKSBURG, Va. – One elementary school librarian is going above and beyond to make reading fun and unique for everyone by creating a story walk.

“Just walking down the hall and seeing it when I’m not even reading it ... it looks so fun to read in general,” said Dominic Beato, a third grader at Margaret Beeks Elementary School.

Getting kids excited about reading can be difficult, but the librarian at Margaret Beeks Elementary School, Rhonda Burch, said she looks to find ways to get kids excited to read.

For Read Across America week, it seems her mission was accomplished.

“I went about almost five times,” said Evie Englund, a fifth grader. “It gives me a little bit more free time. It’s a little bit more calming cause sometimes class can be a little bit stressful.”

Burch said her goal is to make reading fun for everyone.

“I think we can just cultivate a love of reading by doing different experiences and providing them with a lot of different genres,” Burch said.

She said she thinks the story walk accomplished just that.

“The kids seem so excited,” said Burch. “They would race to the next page to see what happened next in the story.”

As for the kids at Margaret Beeks Elementary, they think their librarian is doing a pretty good job too.

“She’s really fun, really inspiring, and she’s one of the best teachers I’ve had,” Englund said.

“It’s actually like one of the best subjects I love,” said Siddharth Awate, a second grader. “Ms. Burch is also one of the best teachers that I’ve had in my life.”

Burch said this will be the first of many story walks at the school.