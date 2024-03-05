‘Lock in Safety. Unlock Hope:’ New initiative to promote firearm safety in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke leaders and the Roanoke Police Department have teamed up to create the new initiative “Lock in Safety. Unlock Hope,” which aims to create a safer community.

Concerns over gun safety continue to resonate in the Star City. City leaders and police are taking a step toward promoting safety and preventing accidents with this new campaign.

“There’s three main ways that we are looking at this, one is stolen guns, that can be used in harmful ways also suicide prevention limiting people who might get a gun and harm themselves and also just accidental shootings which often happen in the home,” Tracy Lauder, Communications & Community Engagement Specialist for the City of Roanoke said.

Roanoke leaders are trying to make gun safety as easy as possible, giving out 10,000 free gun locks.

“We want to encourage you to have a firearm if you want to. We’re also going to make sure it’s safe while it’s in your home if you don’t already have a gun safe or some other way to secure it. We want to make sure those tools are in your hands,” Lt. Susanna Camp, firearm instructor for RPD said.

RPD believes this is one step closer to safer neighborhoods.

“The safer you are the more optimistic we are that we can reduce violent crime and firearm accidents,” Camp said.

On March 15, people can pick up the free gun locks, no questions asked at the police department, Department of Social Services, Fishburn Recreation Center and six libraries about the city. Nonprofits can request up to 100 gun locks to distribute at community meetings and events.

For how to use the gun locks and more information go to: Lock in Safety. Unlock Hope. | Roanoke, VA (roanokeva.gov)