Bedford County deputy rescues dog from frigid pool

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County sheriff’s deputy rescued a dog from a frigid pool on Wednesday, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said at around 11:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office was notified that a dog had fallen or jumped into a pool and couldn’t get out. As the dog continued to try and get out, we’re told he was getting caught in the tarp that covered the pool.

BCSO said Deputy Webster arrived within a few minutes and jumped in the pool to help “Ryker” to safety.

“Ryker and his owner were very appreciative of the response!! Awesome job Dep. Webster!!!,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.