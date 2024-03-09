Dog stuck in pool rescued in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – It was a rough week for one dog in Bedford County when he wound up stuck in a winterized pool, unable to get out.

Deputy Andrew Webster is an animal control officer with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. He got a call on Wednesday that a dog, named Ryker, had fallen into a winterized pool and he needed to be rescued.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The dog’s owner had a medical issue and couldn’t go in after him.

When Webster got there, he said didn’t hesitate to jump into the freezing cold water to carry the 115-pound rottweiler to safety.

“It was very, very cold. And he’d already been in there 20-plus minutes. His feet were getting kind of wrapped up in the tarp, so if he slipped and went down, I wasn’t going to risk him having any problems,” said Webster. “It was just instinct. I was like, ‘Just suck it up and get to it. Get to work.’ And that’s exactly what I did.”

Webster says once Ryker was on dry land, he got the zoomies, and the two played fetch.

“Preferably, if I had to do it again I’d rather do it in the summertime when the water’s a little warmer,” Webster said jokingly. “But if I got to jump into a cold pond or cold water to save a dog or save a life, I’ll do it. It’s no problem for me.”