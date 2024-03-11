COMING UP: Skier falls into hidden waterfall; here’s what happened next - The Sprint

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday! Grab your morning coffee and check out the Sprint to find out what’s trending.
The digital-only series is filled with laughter, smiles and stories you won’t want to miss.
Recommended Videos
In the past, you could catch it Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.; however, in the near future, the Sprint will be streaming on our website at 12:35 p.m. instead.
Here are some of the stories that we will discuss for the day:
- A frightening experience for a skier in Japan | The shocking moments captured on his Go-Pro camera after he accidentally discovered a hidden waterfall.
- “I was fighting back tears.” | Learn how Rhode Island college students surprised their favorite campus security guard with the gift of a lifetime.
- Monday is fixing to be yet another windy day | Your Local Weather Authority will show you when warm temperatures and clear skies settle in this week.
NOTE: The Sprint will soon be streaming at 12:35 p.m. right after 10 News at Noon. You can watch it live on wsls.com/watchlive.
Here’s where you can watch us:
The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays.
You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.
Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!
Thanks for watching!
Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: