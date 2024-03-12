Who are the victims of the Ingalls Field plane crash?

BATH COUNTY, VA – A private plane crashed on Sunday in Bath County, Va., killing all five people on board - three men, one woman and one boy, age 3.

News 10 has been working to find out who these victims were - and found three of the passengers were a family from Miami.

Virginia State Police say they aren’t releasing the victim information at this time.

According to a Facebook search for “Virginia plane crash,” there is a tribute to Alfredo J. Diez, Yessenia and their three-year-old “baby boy.”

Another post is from Aldolfo Castillo who says his “great friend Alfredo J. Diez departed yesterday with his family and crew to his eternal flight.”

Castillo tells us Diez was “a wonderful person, always helpful and a very good businessman.”

Diez owned a business called Sky Jets Elite - a private jet charter company based out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

According to WSVN in Florida, Sky Jet Elite and Diez’s other business, a private flight school were both closed on Monday.

In Diez’s Miami neighborhood, one of his neighbors broke down in tears speaking about the family.

“Every time we passed by, we’d see them and say hello. I am very in shock. I just I don’t know,” neighbor Angela Pereyra said.

At this time, we were not able to find information about the other two people on board.