Covington officer-involved shooting ruled justified, deputies to return to duty

COVINGTON, Va. – A January officer-involved shooting in Covington that sent a man to the hospital has been ruled justified by the Roanoke Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the deputies involved have been on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy since the incident, have fulfilled all department requirements, and will return to full duty.

As we previously reported, the incident on Jan. 15 began with a traffic stop that escalated to a pursuit. During the pursuit, authorities said the suspects crashed into someone’s house in the 800 block of North Beverly.

The pair then ran into the home where a brief standoff happened, according to Sheriff Kyle Moore,

We were told a male suspect was shot three times by Alleghany County deputies and was transported to a medical facility for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A female suspect was taken into custody.