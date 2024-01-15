Pursuit leads to man shot three times by deputy in Covington, woman arrested

COVINGTON, Va. – An investigation is underway in Covington after an officer-involved shooting, according to Alleghany County Sheriff Moore.

The incident started as a traffic stop, which led to a pursuit, authorities said.

We’re told the two subjects then skidded off the road due to wintry conditions and crashed into someone’s yard. After sliding into the yard, the pair ran into the person’s home where a quick standoff happened.

A male suspect was shot three times by Alleghany County deputies, the sheriff said. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Authorities said the female suspect is now in custody.

Other details are limited at this time.

