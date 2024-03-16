Roanoke program making prom dreams come true by making dresses more affordable for all

ROANOKE, Va. – Making prom affordable for everyone is the goal of a program happening now in Roanoke.

K92 and Blue Eagle Credit Union have teamed up to present ‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress.’

Here’s just a few of the dresses we’ve received for our Say Yes To The Prom Dress promotion. Drop yours off at any Blue... Posted by K92 - WXLK 92.3FM on Wednesday, March 6, 2024

10 news photojournalist Greg Moore shares the success the event is already seeing.

They are still accepting gently used prom dress donations—if you want yours to be passed on to someone you can drop it off at any Blue Eagle locations or K92′s studio on Electric Road.

The deadline to donate is Monday, March 18.