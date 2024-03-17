Executive Security Concepts talks about situational awareness

ROANOKE, Va. – The goal is to make sure you’re safe wherever you are, which may mean knowing where the nearest exit is.

Chris Ragone and Tony Debenedictis with Executive Security Concepts talk about situational awareness.

Situational Awareness means paying attention and being aware of what’s going on around you. No matter what your role is at work, situational awareness is an important key to keeping everyone safe.

When you practice situational awareness at work, you remain alert and aware of things like:

where your co-workers are while they are working and what they are doing

where operational heavy equipment is and how it is moving

where you are supposed to be

what sounds you hear

what potential hazards are nearby

what you are supposed to be doing

what are the safe procedures for the tasks you are completing

what changes are happening that might affect your actions

They are hosting a training class.

For more information, check out the video.