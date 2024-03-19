Fincastle crews responding to 30-acre brush fire

Crews from the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department are responding to a 30-acre brush fire in a forest near Stone Coal Road, according to Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS.

Authorities told 10 News that there is no current threat to homes in this area and drivers may be able to spot smoke from a distance.

The Virginia Department of Forestry and the US Forest Service are both headed to the scene with additional resources.

Officials are reminding residents to use extreme caution with any open-air fires.

“As a reminder, the 4 p.m. burn law remains in place and current weather conditions are NOT favorable for burning. We DO NOT recommend burning over the next couple of days,” the fire department said.

This comes as crews continue to battle multiple brush fires across Southwest Virginia, including two in Roanoke County, one in Montgomery County and another in Wythe County.