Roanoke man arrested in connection with 2023 fatal shooting of teen

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man has been arrested and is facing several charges in connection with a 2023 shooting that resulted in the death of a teen boy, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Ronald L. Bonds III, 33, of Roanoke, was arrested on March 12 and has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in public.

As we’ve reported previously, on Aug. 12, 2023, officers were called to the 100 block of Patton Avenue Northwest for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a teen boy lying outside of a residence in the area with critical injuries from the incident. A second teen was also located in a vehicle near the intersection of 2nd Street and Gilmer Avenue NW.

Both victims were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where one later died.

We’re told no one has been charged with murder at this time and that the investigation remains ongoing.

Bonds III was also arrested in connection with another shooting in 2018 that left two people hurt.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.