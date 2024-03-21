UVA researcher calls for education on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

VIRGINIA – Just going to sleep can turn into a scary situation for parents and their baby.

A new study from UVA is focusing on preventing Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or SIDS.

UVA safe-sleep expert Dr. Fern Hauck said parents can play a role in preventing sudden infant death, such as suffocation.

“I think the surprising thing was how many risk factors there really are in each of these deaths,” Dr. Hauck said.

Dr. Hauck said your baby should never share a bed with anyone else when they sleep, not even another baby.

“Babies should be on their back for every sleep,” Dr. Hauck said. “They should be in an environment free of any soft objects, pillows, cuddly toys, bumper pads, comforters, loose blankets.”

There’s a surprising link between mothers who smoke while pregnant and sudden infant death. It’s believed those babies have a harder time waking up or moving positions when their breathing is cut off.

“They have a problem with arousal,” Dr. Hauck said. “Something in the brain, the lower part of the brain that controls breathing and arousal.”

Hauck said education is key. She recommends parents do their research, and physicians take time to talk with parents about the importance of safe sleeping.

“Where is your baby sleeping? What position is the baby in? Are you having trouble putting your baby to sleep on its back? Here are some things I can help you with, some suggestions,” Dr. Hauck said.

While you don’t want to sleep with your baby, Dr. Hauck said it’s not a bad idea to keep their crib in your room, so you can hear if something’s gone wrong.