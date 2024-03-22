Two displaced after Danville house fire

Two residents were displaced after a house fire on Westmoreland Street in Danville. (Danville Fire Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – Two people were displaced after a house fire at 133 Westmoreland Court in Danville on Thursday, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Fire officials said upon arrival, units found the two-story home with fire and smoke showing from the left side of the home.

Firefighters said all occupants had made it out of the home before crews made their way inside the home to battle the flames.

We’re told crews were able to contain the fire to the rear of the home and brought it under control in about 30 minutes.

DFD said two residents were displaced and are staying with family. The cause of the fire is undetermined, and there were no injuries.