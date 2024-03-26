Suspect in custody after Henry County pursuit, authorities say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A suspect is in custody after a pursuit in Henry County, Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis told BTW21.

According to Davis, deputies responded to the Willie Craig Road area of Bassett for a call reporting a person was trespassing.

Davis said the individual, who was identified as Jason McKinney, provided false info about his identity to authorities.

As authorities attempted to confirm McKinney’s identification, he then fled the scene and a pursuit ensued from Bassett to Horse Pasture, where the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect’s vehicle caught fire upon the crash, and crews are working to put the fire out.

BTW21 learned that the suspect sustained minor injuries, and no deputies were hurt. A patrol vehicle was struck during the pursuit.

The suspect was wanted for six felony probation violations in both Martinsville and Henry County. He will be charged with providing false info to law enforcement.

According to Sheriff Davis, Virginia State Police, the Horse Pasture Volunteer Fire Department, and Henry County Public Safety assisted in the incident.