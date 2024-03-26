Virginia Department of Health reports increase in mpox cases

FILE - A family nurse practitioner prepares a syringe with the Mpox vaccine for inoculating a patient at a vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Gay and bisexual men at high risk for mpox infection should get vaccinated for the virus even after the current outbreak ends, government health advisers said Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File)

VIRGINIA – The Virginia Department of Health has reported a recent increase in mpox cases in Virginia.

According to VDH, since Jan. 1, 12 mpox cases have been reported to VDH from Central, Eastern, Northern and Northwest health regions, four patients required hospitalization, six were co-infected with HIV, and none has been previously vaccinated.

Health officials said in 2023, there were 12 reported mpox cases, all from the Northern Health region.

Signs and symptoms of mpox include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash that may be painful.

VDH provided the following tips to keep yourself protected:



The vaccine protects against mpox infection and can lessen illness severity if you get mpox. Get vaccinated with two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine if you're at risk of being exposed to mpox or come into close contact with someone with mpox.

Mpox spreads through close, sustained physical contact, so take steps to protect yourself, whether you are vaccinated or not. If you are a person who has been informed that you are a close contact with someone with mpox, watch for symptoms of mpox 21 days from the last day of exposure and talk to your healthcare provider about getting vaccinated.

If you have mpox or symptoms of mpox, talk with your healthcare provider about getting tested, even if you have been vaccinated. Stay at home and away from other people and animals until your mpox rash has healed and a new layer of skin has formed.

You can find more information on mpox here. Additonally, the VDH call center has live operators available to answer questions about mpox illness, vaccination, and treatment options. Call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. TTY users may dial 7-1-1.