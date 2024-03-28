Consumer Reports | Better sleep is not a dream

If you’re having trouble sleeping, you are not alone.

One in three of us is not getting the uninterrupted, good-quality sleep we need.

There are lots of products out there claiming that with just one dose, you’ll be dozing off.

As we’ll explain, Consumer Reports looked into sleep supplements and drugs that promise to be a dream come true.

We’ve all been there after a rough night of sleep – facing the next day is not fun.

“The truth is not sleeping enough isn’t just annoying, it can actually contribute to serious health problems, including diabetes, high blood pressure, weight gain, and depression,” said Lauren Friedman, with Consumer Reports.

For decades, many people have turned to over-the-counter sleep drugs, but they can leave you feeling drowsy the next day.

And prescription sleep medications–even the newer ones– come with additional risks.

“Some have also been linked to sleepwalking and other odd nighttime behaviors,” said Friedman “So, you should take the lowest dose for the shortest time possible.”

One option is CBD, or cannabidiol. CBD is shown to have mild side effects and is not addictive.

“If you suffer from chronic insomnia,” said Lisa Gill, with Consumer Reports. “Before you turn to CBD, it’s actually time to make an appointment with your physician. He or she can help you with a more proven therapy called cognitive behavioral therapy, which helps focus on behaviors that can improve your sleep.”

And what about melatonin?

Consumer Reports said it might be a good option for people who work night shifts or are jetlagged, but taking more than what your body produces can cause you to be sleepy or mentally or physically slow the next day. Start off with a dose between .2 and .5 milligrams and never take a dose higher than 10 mg.