Danville, Roanoke among finalists for All-America City award

Danville and Roanoke are once again among the 2024 finalists for the National Civic League’s All-America City award.

This year, the candidates focused on strengthening democracy through community engagement.

Danville received this award twice in the past — in 1977 and again in 2020, while Roanoke has held the honor more than any other city in Virginia.

“We’re doing great work, all the metrics show it, the growth is all around us, people are taking an interest in Danville and trying to be part of our success and we love it,” said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.

“There might be some friendly competition, and we can tease each other about it, we’ll see how it goes,” he said.

The winners will be announced in June.