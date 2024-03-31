72º
One dead, one in custody after disagreement leads to shooting, according to Danville Police

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Louis Garnett III (Danville City Jail) (Danville City Jail)

DANVILLE, Va. – One man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting on Sunday.

According to Danville Police Department, they responded to the incident at a home in the 600 block of Fairhaven Circle.

Once they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who they later identified as Quayshawn Malik Witherspoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Louis Sirach Garnett III was also at the scene and taken into custody.

Garnett is charged with second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Investigators said the two were living together when they got into a disagreement which then escalated.

Police add this is an isolated incident and no one else is involved.

Garnett is being held at the Danville City Jail with no bond.

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

