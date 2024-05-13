Blue Ridge Rock Festival cancels shows this year citing ongoing insurance claims from 2023 festival

AFTON, Va. – The infamous Blue Ridge Rock Festival has been canceled.

Organizers are blaming the unresolved insurance claims over last year’s festival as the reason for the cancelation. They took to social media to share the news.

As 10 News previously reported, the 2023 festival was canceled halfway through the four-day long festival after severe weather rolled through the area impacting campgrounds and equipment. Fans there also cited unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

“We saw the trash, we saw the lack of water, we saw the signs of stagehands walk outs. It was just an absolute nightmare of a festival,” said festival goer, Kyle Watson.

Tickets for 2024 went on sale before the 2023 festival even kicked off.

Watson and other fans like Jamie Minnix purchased 2024 tickets before the 2023 festival took a turn for the worse.

“I bought tickets for 2024 while in line to get in for 2023,” said Minnix.

After the weather cancellations and lack of refunds for 2023, Watson and Minnix both said they stopped making payments towards their 2024 tickets.

“I thought, we’re not getting a refund for this year. Next year is probably not going to happen and I didn’t want to get scammed out of more money,” said Watson.

“I absolutely expect to get 2024 money back. I feel like they have to. If they have any plan to come back for 2025, they have to refund people,” said Minnix.

Majority of people have not yet received refunds from the 2023 festival cancelation.