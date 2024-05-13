Gateless parking coming to Center in the Square garage

ROANOKE, VA – Big changes are underway when it comes to parking Downtown.

Starting Monday, construction begins to transform the Center in the Square parking garage.

The $15,000 transformation will modernize the garage by taking it to a gateless facility.

If you want to park, all you have to do is scan and pay on your phone.

Park Roanoke tells us that if this pilot goes well, they plan to transform the other garages as well.

“Keeping people honest, we will be enforcing in there. So when you enter the garage, you have 15 minutes to process your payment and if you don’t process your payment, it alerts our citation people that there is a citation that needs to be issued,” Executive Enterprise Administrator Brian Mann said.

Until the transformation is complete, people will continue to use the gated system.