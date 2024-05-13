No one hurt after crews battle massive fire outside of Danville manufacturer for six hours

DANVILLE, Va. – No one was hurt in a large fire that broke out outside of a Danville manufacturer Sunday afternoon, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Crews said it happened at Blue Ridge Fiberboard at about 2:45 p.m. in the storage area of the plant where the finished board products are stacked and stored.

Recommended Videos

Due to the amount of material and the need to separate the board materials, the fire took about six hours to extinguish, with crews on the scene until about 10 p.m., as reported by the Danville Fire Department.

We’re told the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville PD, Danville Electric Dept and Danville Water & Gas also responded.