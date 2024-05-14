Bubba’s 33 opens its doors to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Pizza, burgers, drinks, and so much more.

A new Roanoke restaurant, Bubba’s 33, made its debut Monday and the community was on cloud 9.

“I am super excited about this new restaurant Roanoke doesn’t have many new things, so I am super excited about the new restaurant,” Kierston Cole said.

The line wrapped around the entire building in celebration for the grand opening, with this being only the third Bubba’s 33 in Virginia.

With people crowding the front door, the first 100 people received a small pizza box with different gifts, ranging from a free pizza to free appetizers for a year.

With all hands on deck, they hired more than 200 employees for the new restaurant.

“It takes a village to run a restaurant of this caliber and to maintain it. We look to build on top of that number, but we are ready to rock and roll,” Matt Walters, managing partner, said.

But the atmosphere is something the Roanoke community already loves.

“I love it. It’s great, I just got done telling her to look at all these TVs. It’s just like very spunky, ya know. It’s just great. I love it. I love it,” Jessica Seaman said.

Bubba’s 33 is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.