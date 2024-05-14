61º
Join Insider

Local News

Valley Women’s Clinic opens in Wytheville

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Wytheville, Women's Clinic, Valley Women's Clinic

WYTHEVILLE, Va – Access to pregnancy services just got a little easier in Wytheville with the opening of Valley Women’s Clinic.

The clinic offers free initial services for unexpected pregnancies.

They offer pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, and STI testing for those without a physician.

They told us in rural areas, access to this is important.

“Sometimes it can be hard to get the service that you need right away,” said Larissa Richards, CEO of Valley Women’s Clinic. We offer confidential treatment. Sometimes offering that free service is what gets someone through the doors to get the help that they need.”

Inside, there is also a parent support room where they can prepare to become a parent.

They can also go through a program and receive essential items for once the baby is born throughout the program.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

email

Recommended Videos