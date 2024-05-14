Valley Women’s Clinic opens in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va – Access to pregnancy services just got a little easier in Wytheville with the opening of Valley Women’s Clinic.

The clinic offers free initial services for unexpected pregnancies.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

They offer pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, and STI testing for those without a physician.

They told us in rural areas, access to this is important.

“Sometimes it can be hard to get the service that you need right away,” said Larissa Richards, CEO of Valley Women’s Clinic. We offer confidential treatment. Sometimes offering that free service is what gets someone through the doors to get the help that they need.”

Inside, there is also a parent support room where they can prepare to become a parent.

They can also go through a program and receive essential items for once the baby is born throughout the program.