Consumer Reports | Forever chemicals found in some milk

In April, the Environmental Protection Agency put new limits on PFAs or forever chemicals, in drinking water.

But it may surprise you — there are still no federal guidelines when it comes to those same chemicals in food.

With reports of PFAs contamination affecting some farms, Consumer Reports scientists took to the labs to find out if our milk supply is safe.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Add it to your coffee. Pour it over your cereal. Or just drink a glass of it. Milk is a staple in practically any fridge.

Besides essential vitamins and minerals, there might be something else in milk that’s not good for you.

“A bunch of dairy farms over the years have reported PFAs contamination in their water or their soil, and then subsequently in their cows, and then the milk that the cows produce,” Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Lauren Kircher said.

PFAS, also known as forever chemicals because they essentially never break down naturally, have been linked to cancer, immunity and endocrine problems, and infertility.

“PFAS are often added to products to make them waterproof, stain resistant. And once PFAS are out in the world, they end up in our water supply, they end up in the fertilizer farms use, they end up in our food, and they end up in us,” Kircher said.

To investigate the potential problem, CR recently conducted a limited test of 50 samples of whole milk purchased from grocery stores in five states.

The good news: CR found PFOS or PFOA — two PFAS that are most often linked to harmful health effects — in only six of the 50 samples.

But the results also raised some red flags.

“No one should stop drinking milk based on these findings, however, it does show how our federal food safety agencies and manufacturers are not monitoring for PFAS in milk and other food and the need for the need health-protective limits on these harmful chemicals,” Consumer Reports Food Safety Scientist James Rogers said.

In response to questions from Consumer Reports, the International Dairy Foods Association said, “Dairy foods and beverages are highly regulated and rely on a verified system to ensure their safety and integrity.”

If you’re concerned about PFAS, you can limit your exposure by avoiding stain and water-resistant clothing and carpets, and using cookware that claims to be PTFE-free such as pans with ceramic coatings.