Storm cleanup continues in Salem

SALEM, Va. – It’s been two days since an EF-1 tornado hit Salem, and clean-up continues in the city.

Salem resident Alejandro Castaneda said he’s mostly done with his cleanup, but he won’t forget what he saw that day.

“I saw branches just flying, and I knew it was quite a bit different because the trees were circling and then laying down laying flat,” Castaneda said.

Plenty of people in the area are filing claims with their insurance companies.

Insurance Agent C.F. Hogue with “My Insurance People” said if you didn’t sustain any damage from the storm now is the time to prepare for the next one.

“You should talk to your company,” Hogue said. “Be knowledgeable of what’s covered on your policy because you’re spending money. You need to know what’s covered.”

Fallen trees have been the biggest problem in the area.

“Trees can damage an entire structure, partial structure and then they have to rebuild whatever was lost,” Hogue said. “Also, it can cause debris in your yard.”

Jim Moshier with Salem Tree Care LLC was certainly staying busy on Tuesday.

“It’s traumatic for people if you live here and you have a tree on your house or your garage,” Moshier said. “We’re doing what we can to help clean up and get people’s houses and roofs put back together.”