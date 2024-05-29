Residents displaced after Roanoke apartment fire

Residents of a Roanoke apartment were displaced after a fire Wednesday morning, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Fire officials said at around 10:45 a.m., crews responded to a reported fire in the 500 block of Allison Avenue SW.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, we’re told crews found a three-story apartment complex with moderate smoke showing from the second floor.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, containing it to the apartment in which it began.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries to Fire-EMS personnel or residents.

We’re told the residents of the apartment were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, originating from unattended incense burning on an improper surface.

The estimated damages to the structure and its contents is less than $10,000.

"Roanoke Fire-EMS reminds everyone to always use appropriate, non-flammable holders and never leave burning incense or candles unattended,” the department said.