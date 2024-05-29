Stephen Epperly, man convicted of killing Radford University student in 1980, denied recent parole

The man who was convicted in the murder of a Radford University student more than four decades ago has been denied parole once again, according to Justin Griffith, Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

In 1980, Stephen Epperly, who was a Virginia Tech football player at the time of the offense, was sentenced to life in prison in connection with the murder and disappearance of Radford freshman Gina Hall. Even more than 40 years later, her body still has not been found, making Epperly the first person in the Commonwealth to be convicted of murder without a body.

Recommended Videos

This isn’t the first time Epperly has filed for parole. In fact, he has done so every chance he has gotten, with the most recent request being in 2021.

Hall’s family continues to stand firm in their efforts to keep Epperly behind bars. The Commonwealth’s Attorney for Pulaski County says he is “very appreciative of the community involvement in maintaining the justice achieved in this case.”

He added that they will be ready if Epperly files for parole again.