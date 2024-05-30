See if you’re ‘farm strong’ in Franklin County this weekend

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You have the chance to see if you have what it takes to work on a farm this weekend because the second annual Farm Strong Obstacle Course Race is back in Franklin County this Saturday.

Franklin County Parks and Recreation is hosting its second Farm Strong Obstacle Course at Waid Park starting at 9 a.m. There’s even a version for kids to do starting at 11:30 a.m.

“Farming is huge in Franklin County, so there’s a lot of strong farmers here. So, the outsiders are going to have to prove if they are farm strong like a lot of the Franklin County folks,” said Outdoor Recreation Manger Matt Ross with Franklin County Parks and Recreation.

There are 15 farm-themed obstacles that you can do with your friends or even by yourself.

10 News went out and tested what you’ll be doing this weekend. We flipped tires. We also had a contest to see who could fill up their 5-gallon water bucket the fastest with water from a nearby pound. We also did an activity where we carried a string attached to a block that tested our grip strength, carried 30 pounds of sand and jumped over hay barrels.

All of these activities are just a few you’ll get to do during the Farm Strong Obstacle Course.

Ross said it’s pretty similar to CrossFit.

“We wanted to bring back some of the handwork. The detail-oriented bending squatting, picking, lifting, moving [are] some of those elements that are combined into those 15 obstacles that we have here,” said Ross.

Ross said there are about 80 people who are currently signed up, but there are still spots left. He said people are coming from as far as Wilmington, North Carolina to see if they are, in fact, farm-strong.

“Our tagline is, ‘You might be gym strong, but are you farm strong?’” said Ross.