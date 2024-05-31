Pulaski YMCA hosts senior health and fitness event

PULASKI CO., Va. – Seniors in Pulaski County had a big opportunity to learn about their health options throughout the New River Valley.

The Pulaski YMCA held their Senior Health and Fitness Day to help seniors in the county stay active and engaged.

Recommended Videos

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

At the event, there were booths for health information, tools in case of an emergency, and even some fitness activities for people.

“Oh my goodness I did the aging, the library, nutrition, Alzheimer’s, [and] stroke [booth],” said Cynthia Goodrum, a Pulaski resident.

“It’s great because we just need to as a community come together and have that time together and know that we’ve got each other’s backs—especially with health issues,” said Kimberly Knapp, yoga and Pilates instructor at the Pulaski YMCA.

They said they plan to have this event every year for seniors in the county.