University of Lynchburg cuts programs, eliminates some staff positions

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In a move to set the school up for the future, the University of Lynchburg announced Thursday they are taking dramatic steps including cutting some programs.

Lynchburg University reports it is closing 12 undergraduate programs and 5 graduate programs, impacting 4.5% of its students. 70% of undergraduate students are studying in eight majors as of May 2024, and 95% of students are in 21. The university offers 51 majors.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The university says, “Today’s rapidly evolving higher education landscape is forcing colleges and universities across the nation to face challenges they never have before — steadily declining birth rates that mean fewer college-aged students nationwide, the FAFSA (Federal Application for Student Aid) crisis impacting student financing, and the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic that will likely shape the state of education for the next several years.”

Students who are already enrolled in the programs will be able to complete their degrees, as all the programs facing closure will continue to be taught over the next three or four years, the school said.

Another change will reduce the nine current vice presidents to five as areas within the university are merged.

The vice presidents are only a fraction of those at the school who are facing role elimination at the university.

“The program closures and structural changes, however, mean the immediate reduction of less than 10% of university staff (about 40 positions) and the realignment, over the next three years, of another 40 faculty positions,” the University said.

10 News spoke with multiple alumni from the theatre department about their thoughts on the decision.

“If other colleges are not offering them, they’re putting a lot of people out. This was one things they loved about them. How can you call yourself a liberal arts college if they’re no arts.” Erin Ross said.

The theatre program, while small, was a close-knit group of people.

“What makes me a little bit more upset is the fact that our departments were praised for being this amazing place to be. Have such amazing students, faculty and performances but we’re the first ones to go,” Madison Bakalav said.

The University of Lynchburg said their faculty will not see much of an immediate impact and that many of the future job reductions will be managed through avenues such as retirements or reassignments.

University of Lynchburg President Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar said she values the contributions of faculty and staff who have contributed to the school. In a video released Thursday morning, she offered a direct message to them.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Morrison-Shetlar said. “I want to thank each and every one of you for all you have given to make this institution a home for the tens of thousands who proudly call themselves a Hornet.”

Below is a list of programs being taught out:

Majors:

Business Studies (Access)

Community and Nonprofit Leadership (Access)

Diversity Strategies (Access)

Management

Music/Music Education

Physics

Religious Studies

Spanish/Spanish Education

Special Education

Theatre

Grad programs: