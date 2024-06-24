Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Galax

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting took place following a pursuit in Carroll County Monday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said at around 12:53 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to stop a Toyota Tacoma that was traveling on Route 58 near Glendale Road in Carroll County.

We’re told the Toyota refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

According to VSP, the pursuit ended at Route 58 and Wild Turkey Lane, after law enforcement were able to contain the vehicle.

The driver of the Tacoma, a man, discharged a gun, and a local law enforcement officer and state trooper returned fire, authorities said. EMS was immediately requested to respond to the scene.

VSP said the suspect was transported to Twin County Regional Healthcare in Galax, where he died.

No law enforcement were injured in the incident.

In accordance with state police policy, the trooper has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story as we learn more.