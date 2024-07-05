Here are some safety reminders if you’re getting out into the heat

If you can’t keep cool in a lake, river or pool, health experts have some other tips for you to stay safe in this oppressive heat.

The first bit of advice is to stay ahead of the heat.

Health experts said if you’re going to be outside, drink at least eight cups of water a day, or 64 ounces.

They also said if you are going to be outside doing physical activity, to double that intake to help avoid any heat related emergencies.

“The big thing is when your body stops perspiring,” said Joshua Settlage, deputy chief for Christiansburg EMS. “If you stop sweating that is when you are potentially having a heat stroke and that can be potentially fatal. That’s when you need to stop, get out of the elements and call 911.”

If at all possible, take breaks out of the sun, and if you can, get into a building with air conditioning because for folks working or doing any physical activity outside, the risk of a heat related emergency is much higher.