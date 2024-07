Thousands of residents across Southwest Virginia are without power as storms move through Friday evening.

Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by power company and county/city as of 7 p.m. Friday.

Appalachian Power:

Bland: 432

Botetourt: 178

Carroll: 15

Franklin: 58

Grayson: 157

Henry: 834

Montgomery: 306

Patrick: 1,115

Pulaski: 20

Roanoke Co.: 182

Roanoke City: 387

Wythe: 273

Stay with 10 News for periodic outage updates